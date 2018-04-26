WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts businesswoman has been sentenced to eight months in prison for defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000 in a cash-for-food stamps scheme.
Esther Acquaye, who owned Esther’s Fashion Paradise in Worcester, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay about $285,000 in restitution.
Federal prosecutors say the 49-year-old Acquaye paid some customers 50 cents for every Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollar and received the full value of the benefits from the government.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that she was also rebuked by a federal prosecutor who admonished her for involving her minor son in the scheme.
The government argued for a longer sentence, while Acquaye’s defense argued unsuccessfully for home arrest.
Acquaye’s attorney called the sentence “very fair.”
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com