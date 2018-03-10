SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a crash that killed a Brazos County man and his unborn child.
KWTX-TV reports Shana Elliott was also sentenced Friday to 10 years of community service for injuring the pregnant woman in the August 2016 crash. She had pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter.
Elliott apologized from the witness stand on Thursday, saying she knows she made “the worst decision ever.”
Authorities say Elliott was driving home when her car veered across the center line and collided with another vehicle, killing Fabian Guerrero-Moreno, of Bryan, and injuring his pregnant wife, Kristian Guerrero.
The couple’s unborn child died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Information from: KWTX-TV, http://www.kwtx.com