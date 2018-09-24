BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman is asking for help to find a necklace containing the ashes of her grandmother that was stolen from her home in Buffalo, New York.
University of Buffalo student Haley Lang says her grandmother died last year, and it feels like a piece of her is gone.
WIVB-TV reports someone broke into Lang’s home last week and stole items and cash from Lang and her roommates.
She says everything can be replaced except the necklace, and she has posted pictures online seeking its return.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Lang says she doesn’t care about punishing the thieves; she just wants her necklace back.
___
Information from: WIVB-TV, http://www.wivb.com