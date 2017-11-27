OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after telling police she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance who she suspects drugged her with LSD, an Oregon woman is still waiting for the lab results and for authorities to conclude their investigation of the alleged attack.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Juliette Simmons told police of the assault last December. Simmons says she blacked out and then woke up in the passenger seat of her own car to find the man urinating on her mostly nude body.

Simmons decided to go public with her name and her case to highlight the extraordinary delays in processing evidence from sexual assault kits even after Oregon has spent more than $1 million to hire new staff to address the backlog.

