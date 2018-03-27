FORT LAUDERDLAE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida driver says two sisters beat her with baseball bats following a road rage incident.
Twenty-six year-old Mikaela Barboza says she cut off one of the drivers Sunday and they followed her to a nearby plaza. She told authorities one of the cars blocked her in so she got out of the car. Barboza says witness video shows one of the suspects approach with a bat. A second video shows the women on the ground fighting. Barboza says the drivers said they were sisters before repeatedly hitting her with bats, leaving her with a broken nose, staples in her head and stiches on her forehead.
A bystander broke up the fights and took the bats away. Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived after the women allegedly fled.
Barboza told the Miami Herald she filed a police report while in the hospital.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com