LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been trying to get back her car from Lancaster County prosecutors, who say they can’t let it go.

Dorris Harris told Lincoln station KOLN that her car was involved in a hit-and-run that cost a man his leg. She had nothing to do with the crime and has cooperated with prosecutors.

County Attorney Joe Kelly says the evidence has to stay in police custody until defense attorneys say otherwise. He says it’s unfortunate when an innocent person is caught in the middle of the judicial process, but one of the suspects involved is still being sought. Kelly says that’s delayed the release of Harris’ car.

The vehicle still sits in an impound lot, running up a $12-a-day storage fee, which will be paid by taxpayers.

Information from: KOLN-TV, http://www.kolnkgin.com