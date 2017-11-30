Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman accused of neglecting her 76-year-old grandmother for days before she died says the woman had a health issue that caused her to soil herself, and wouldn’t get off the floor.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Meritel Saintil testified on Wednesday. Saintil and her mother, Katherine Saintil-Brown, have both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including negligent homicide.

Authorities say Nancy Parker died after she was found in an Exeter mobile home during a welfare check.

Hospital staff who cared for Parker testified that she was covered in dried stool and had rotting flesh on her thigh.

Saintil said the home remained dirty despite her efforts. Saintil told police Parker had refused to leave the floor and directed her and mother not to call 911.

