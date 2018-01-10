DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago woman accused of killing her sister in Des Moines has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The Des Moines Register reports that a judge issued the ruling last week for 31-year-old Ieisha McDuffy. Judge Health Lauber says McDuffy suffers from a disorder that prevents her from appreciating the charges against her or aiding her lawyer. Lauber ordered McDuffy to be treated while in state custody so her mental competency for trial can be restored.

Police say Ieisha McDuffy and her sister, Lakeisha McDuffy, were visiting another relative’s home Sept. 10 when Ieisha stabbed Lakeisha.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com