SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank while leaving her baby in the getaway vehicle.
Police say 20-year-old Madison Munoz entered the Bridgehampton National Bank in Shirley just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and presented a note demanding cash. The teller complied and Munoz fled in her vehicle.
Police say officers pulled her over a short time later with the woman’s 10-year-old baby still inside the vehicle.
The Shirley woman was arrested on robbery and endangering the welfare of a child charges. Information on her lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
The child was released to family members.