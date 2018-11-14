MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A stolen puppy has been returned to a 12-year-old boy in Tennessee whose family says he was shoved to the ground in the theft.
WREG-TV reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office returned the 4-month-old American Bully named Diamond to the boy on Tuesday.
John Black says Diamond was stolen over the weekend when a car pulled up near his son, who was walking Diamond in their Memphis neighborhood. He says a man got out of the car, shoved his son to the ground and fled with Diamond.
Authorities say a woman surrendered Diamond to Memphis police when she recognized it from news reports. She told officers an unknown person had given the dog to her son. Her identity hasn’t been released.
An investigation into the theft is ongoing.
___
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/