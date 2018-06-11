REIDVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been rescued after falling from a dam in South Carolina into a pond.
News outlets report the Reidville Fire Department was called to a pond in Spartanburg County shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say a woman swimming with friends had climbed a bridge and then fell into the water and went over a dam into the pond.
Deputy Fire Chief Richard Farr said the woman was pulled from the water with a rope and was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center. Her name has not been released. There was no immediate word on her condition.
Two other fire departments and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.