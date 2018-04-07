ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials in central Pennsylvania say a woman was rescued after she fell about 30 feet into an abandoned well.
The Annville-Cleona Fire District reports on its Facebook page that the woman was reported down the Annville Township well just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Local firefighters sought aid from special operations and rescue teams from Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and emergency personnel “set up a vertical hauling system” and rescued her.
After the hour-long rescue operation, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening.
