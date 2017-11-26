FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suffered serious burns in a bonfire mishap on Thanksgiving Day.
Franklin Township police say Taylor Lanthier was at a home when she poured gasoline on a bonfire around 3 a.m. Thursday. The flames traveled up into the can, causing it to explode.
The 28-year-old Lindenwold resident was taken to the burn treatment center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. She remained hospitalized Sunday.
Family members say Lanthier is in an induced coma and on a ventilator. She will soon undergo surgery to perform skin grafts,
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from the 110th meeting between UW and WSU
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
No other injuries were reported in the accident.