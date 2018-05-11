CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 46-year-old Wyoming woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another woman to death.

KGAB-AM reports that Tanya Pearson of Cheyenne entered the pleas Friday in Laramie County District Court to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Pearson is accused in the April 16 death of 45-year-old Jennifer Pratt.

Police say the two women got into an argument and Pearson ended up stabbing Pratt at a city park.

Pearson’s attorney asked that her client be released on her own recognizance, arguing that she wasn’t a flight risk. But District Judge Thomas Campbell denied the request.

However, Campbell did lower Pearson’s bond from $10,000 cash or surety to $5,000 cash or surety.

Pearson’s jury trial was set for Aug. 13.

