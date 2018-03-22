AMHERST, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who said her husband was cheating on her has pleaded guilty to trying to murder him by driving over him with a minivan.

Local media reported Thursday that Angel Crews pleaded guilty in Amherst County Circuit Court to attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

Law enforcement officials said Crews struck and drover over husband, Tyler Connelly, with a minivan in shopping center parking lot in November.

The News & Advance reports that Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen Eubank said several people, including Crews’ small child, were in the van at the time.

Connelly suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Eubank said Crews told witnesses at the scene that she hit her husband with the van because she believed he had cheated on her.