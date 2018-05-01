WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the museum where she worked.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Jennifer Delorey McNamara pleaded guilty to wire fraud last week in connection with the theft from the Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton.

Prosecutors say McNamara began working at the museum on a part-time basis in 2010 and in 2012 was promoted to full-time business manager.

Authorities say she embezzled the money by failing to deposit cash received into the museum bank account and by issuing unauthorized payments to herself from the museum and depositing them into her personal account.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 2.

The museum, which cooperated with the investigation, has the largest collection of religious icons outside of Russia.