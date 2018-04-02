RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge Reservation woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has pleaded guilty.
The Rapid City Journal reports 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, of Porcupine, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016.
She reached a deal with prosecutors but still could face life in prison. She’ll remain jailed until her sentencing, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.
Shangreaux’s mother and the boy’s grandmother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark
The boy’s father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different woman.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com