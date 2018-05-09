BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a wreck that killed another woman.

The Lakeland Ledger reports 32-year-old Susana Baldwin pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter on Monday, the same day her trial was set to begin. Baldwin was charged in the 2016 death of 28-year-old Kellie McCain, who was a passenger in the car that Baldwin hit from behind.

The 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse in which McCain was riding was forced nearly 1,300 feet forward across a raised median and into other lanes before it stopped. The driver, 31-year-old Danny Miller, was treated for minor injuries. McCain was fatally injured.

