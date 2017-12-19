Share story

By
The Associated Press

HALSTAD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

The Star Tribune reports that 20-year-old Monalisa Perez pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Court records say Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. Perez says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away. Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The couple had a YouTube channel where they posted videos of pranks and stunts.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Perez’s plea agreement calls for her to serve six months in jail and 10 years’ supervised probation. She’ll be sentenced in February.

The Associated Press