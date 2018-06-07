NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — An Arkansas woman accused in a man’s death in Missouri has pleaded guilty to abandonment of his corpse.
The Joplin Globe reports that 40-year-old Brandy House received a suspended sentence and supervised probation in a plea bargain Monday.
House and 37-year-old Derek Reeves were charged in 2015 with abandonment of the corpse of 43-year-old Luther Wren along a McDonald County road.
Police say a witness reported a murder in a Neosho RV park that year and accused Reeves of being responsible. Reeves and House lived in the RV park for some time. Reeves led investigators to the body but denied killing him.
A medical examiner couldn’t determine the cause of death because of the corpse’s decomposed state.
Reeves pleaded guilty to abandoning the corpse and other changes in 2016.
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com