HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a fatal crash that police say was caused by driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

AL.com reports that 46-year-old Donna Charlene Hardy entered a blind plea Friday in connection with the 2016 death of motorcyclist Johnny Dean Hopkins, who was 56. A blind plea means the defendant hasn’t reached a prearranged deal with prosecutors about sentencing.

According to police records, Hardy was on meth when her truck collided head-on with Hopkins’ motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hardy and a passenger were hospitalized for injuries.

Defense attorney Eric Wood declined comment to AL.com.

