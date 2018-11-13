Share story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman charged in the death of her 6-month-old son who was left in a car seat in a sweltering home has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Lovily Johnson entered the plea Tuesday. An agreement with prosecutors says she’s expected to get a minimum sentence of 15-25 years in prison. Sentencing is Jan. 10.

A Kent County judge declared a mistrial in September after five days of jury deliberations didn’t reach a verdict.

The Wyoming, Michigan, woman was charged with child abuse and first-degree murder. Police say Noah Johnson was ignored for parts of three days last year in an attic bedroom that was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

Johnson’s attorney has said she was overwhelmed by being a young mother and caring for other children.

