BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York woman charged with a fatal New Year’s Day shooting that was sparked by a love triangle has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-two-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker, of Cheektowaga (cheek-toh-WAH’-gah), pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Shanna Mason.

Erie County prosecutors say Whitaker shot and killed the mother of three outside a Buffalo home on the morning of Jan. 1.

Whitaker’s attorney, Thomas Eoannou (ee-oo-AH’-noo), had said Whitaker and Mason were involved in a love triangle and that the shooting occurred the day after a marriage license was issued.

Whitaker faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in December.