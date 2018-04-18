CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to posing as a doctor and trying to administer a lethal dose of an opioid to an ailing elderly woman.

Prosecutors say the plot by 41-year-old Lilly Brunoni and a relative of the elderly woman appeared to be an attempted mercy killing. They say Brunoni would have had nothing to gain from the woman’s death. The victim was revived with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone.

The elderly woman’s relative, Nicole Dailey, apparently believed Brunoni was a doctor. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder in February and agreed to testify against Brunoni.

The Canton Repository reports Brunoni, a Canton resident, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison on charges including attempted murder and practicing medicine without a license.

Brunoni’s lawyer says he believes she has undiagnosed mental health issues.