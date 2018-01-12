SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in South Dakota in what authorities say was a scheme to sell bogus laser medical devices known as QLasers.

The Justice Department says 63-year-old Irina Kossovskaia of Ontario, Canada, reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Wednesday. She faces up to five years in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

Three other people were charged in the case, which authorities say involved the sale of devices falsely advertised as treating more than 200 conditions, including cancer, HIV and AIDS, heart attacks, paralysis and diabetes.

Two Rapid City residents, Robert “Larry” Lytle and Fredretta Eason, have pleaded not guilty. A fourth suspect, Ronald Weir Jr., pleaded guilty a year ago.