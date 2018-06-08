NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman charged in a conspiracy to distribute meth throughout the New Orleans area has pleaded guilty.
U.S. Attorney Duane Evans tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune 37-year-old Dawn Conravey pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in the 2016 trafficking conspiracy. Prosecutors say the New Orleans resident acted as a broker for a major meth distributor who obtained the drugs by mail and other sources.
Evans says in a statement that Conravey could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle set her sentencing for Sept. 12. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com