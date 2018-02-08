DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty after being arrested last fall when officer found her young children were being left unsupervised in a filthy, feces-covered home.

The Des Moines Register reports 26-year-old Destinee Kristine Miller pleaded guilty Thursday in Polk County District Court to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. She also had faced three counts of child endangerment, but prosecutors dropped those charges in exchange for the guilty plea.

Police arrested Miller in October after her three children ages 4, 2 and 1 were found outside their home. One child was covered in feces and another had a full diaper.

Polk County Judge Heather Lauber set sentencing for March 26.

In December, Miller pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after police say she stabbed an ex-boyfriend.

