NARROWS, Va. (AP) — Opponents of a planned natural gas pipeline across parts of West Virginia and Virginia have launched a pole-sitting protest, the latest in demonstrations that prompted one arrest.

The Roanoke Times reports protesters in West Virginia have entered their 30th day of sitting in two trees along the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed route.

The newspaper also says a woman in Virginia perched Wednesday atop a 50-foot (15-meter) pole nearby in Virginia across the state line. It says a group of 20 others stood guard around the pole along a gravel road used by Mountain Valley crews.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke, Brian McGinn, confirmed one protester was arrested after officers ordered the crowd to disperse.

