BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Police say a teenage motorist in Beaverton struck and killed a 63-year-old woman who was walking her bicycle.

Beaverton Police spokesman Mike Rowe says a 17-year-old student from Southridge High School was leaving the school parking lot when he struck the woman on Thursday.

Rowe says the woman died from crash-related injuries.

Rowe says the teen is cooperating with an investigation and that the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The woman’s name was not released.