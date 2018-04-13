RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A woman may get life for her part in the slaying of her boyfriend’s 19-year-old son who was found in a storage bin.

Forty-nine-year-old Denise Gay was convicted Thursday of murdering Martre Coles. It was her second trial. A jury in December convicted her and her 22-year-old daughter, LaToya, of conspiring to kill Coles, but did not reach a verdict on a murder charge. A jury on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Denise Gay.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Coles was found in a storage bin in Henrico, Virginia, last April. Prosecutors say Denise Gay drugged Coles before he was suffocated.

Her attorney Samuel Simpson says the prosecution’s case relies on the inconsistent testimony of Denise Gay’s 13-year-old daughter.

LaToya Gay will be tried for murder next month.

