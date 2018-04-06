GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A woman and a man have been found dead in a home in North Carolina.
Gastonia police spokeswoman Donna Lahser said in a news release that officers were called to a home around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman found her mother, 68-year-old Brenda Campbell Henson, dead on a living room couch. A man the woman didn’t know was found dead on the floor. Police say he was 47-year-old Robert Bryan Metcalf of Bessemer City.
Chasity Massey told police she had gone to check on her mom when she discovered the bodies.
Police say the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide. Police have not said how the victims died or offered a possible motive.
No arrests have been reported.