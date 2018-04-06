Share story

By
The Associated Press

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A woman and a man have been found dead in a home in North Carolina.

Gastonia police spokeswoman Donna Lahser said in a news release that officers were called to a home around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman found her mother, 68-year-old Brenda Campbell Henson, dead on a living room couch. A man the woman didn’t know was found dead on the floor. Police say he was 47-year-old Robert Bryan Metcalf of Bessemer City.

Chasity Massey told police she had gone to check on her mom when she discovered the bodies.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police say the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide. Police have not said how the victims died or offered a possible motive.

No arrests have been reported.

The Associated Press