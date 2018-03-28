NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a woman’s ear was bitten off by a pit bull in an attack while protecting a group of children in a Bronx playground.

WABC-TV reports 57-year-old Althea Woodson was watching her two grandchildren in the Eastchester Gardens Houses playground Wednesday afternoon when the attack happened. Police say the dog tore Gibson’s ear off and bit her hand.

The dog’s owner arrived and was able to pull the dog off. Authorities later captured the dog.

Gibson was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Dogs are allowed at the housing complex. However, the New York City Housing Authority forbids certain breeds including pit bulls.

The dog’s owner’s was detained. Charges are pending in the case.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com