LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A judge has denied a New Hampshire woman’s request to be let out of prison early and ordered her to finish her sentence for a crash that killed a teenage girl.

WMUR-TV reports the judge denied 57-year-old Amy Lafond’s request.

Her attorney described her as a model inmate during the 4½ years she has spent in prison. She was sentenced in 2014 to serve 6½ years in prison.

Lafond pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, second-degree assault, possession of a narcotic and illegal possession of a prescription drug in a plea agreement. Killed in the April 2013 accident in Laconia was 14-year-old Lilyanna Johnson. Her friend, 14-year-old Alyssa Miner, was seriously injured.

The parents of Johnson and Miner argued against early release for Lafond.