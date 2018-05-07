CHICAGO (AP) — A woman whose son was killed in Afghanistan is leading to restore a memorial erected by Chicago women whose sons were killed in combat a century ago.
WLS-TV reports that Modie Lavin hopes to restore a century-old, dilapidated memorial erected by Gold Star mothers whose sons died in World War I.
She and others are working to set up a nonprofit organization to raise money for the memorial — now in storage — that needs repairs and is missing its main plaque.
Lavin’s son, Marine Cpl. Conner T. Lowry, was killed six years ago. She says she hopes when the monument is restored and placed near its former location on Chicago’s southwest side it will be a gathering place for Gold Star mothers like herself, veterans and others.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives