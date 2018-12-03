BALTIMORE (AP) — Relatives of a Maryland woman who was slain while trying to help a panhandler say she died the way she lived: trying to be kind.

Police say Jacquelyn Smith rolled down her car window early Saturday in Baltimore to give money to a woman holding a sign saying: “Please help me feed my baby.” Authorities say Smith was then stabbed to death by a man who approached the car and tried to steal her wallet. He fled on foot with the panhandler.

Smith’s 19-year-old son David Hood says she made a “split second decision to help someone.” He says she was in the car with her husband and stepdaughter when she was killed.

There have been no arrests. Police on Monday were handing out flyers where Smith was slain.