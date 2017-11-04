LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 40-year-old woman has died after being pinned under a car she was repairing.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the woman was working under a sedan propped up on a jack in an apartment complex parking lot when the car fell off the jack around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, pinning her underneath.
Police Capt. Todd Kocian says emergency responders pulled her from under the car and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The woman’s name is not yet being released pending notification of her family members.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com