LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 40-year-old woman has died after being pinned under a car she was repairing.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the woman was working under a sedan propped up on a jack in an apartment complex parking lot when the car fell off the jack around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, pinning her underneath.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian says emergency responders pulled her from under the car and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The woman’s name is not yet being released pending notification of her family members.

