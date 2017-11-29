PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman was found dead in an alley in Philadelphia, and police believe the suspect is a man she met online.

The woman’s body was found in West Philadelphia around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say she was stabbed and burned before her body was left covered in leaves.

Authorities say the suspect told his parents, who reported the crime to police. The man is currently in custody, but no charges have been filed.

Police say both the victim and the suspect are in their early 20s. Their identities have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.