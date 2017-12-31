GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — State police say a 51-year-old woman has been killed in a minivan crash on the Route 3 bridge in Glastonbury.
Troopers say Devra Lee Koromanian, of Glastonbury, was driving southbound Saturday evening on the bridge over the Connecticut River between Glastonbury and Wethersfield when she lost control and the minivan struck a barrier several times.
Authorities say Koromanian wasn’t wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
State police say the cause of the accident is under investigation, and they’re seeking information from any witnesses.
