HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in western South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the woman’s pickup truck was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 on Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle about 20 miles north of Hill City.

The Highway Patrol says vehicle went off the road, down an embankment and rolled.

The woman’s name has not been released.

