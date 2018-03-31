HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in western South Dakota.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the woman’s pickup truck was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 on Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle about 20 miles north of Hill City.
The Highway Patrol says vehicle went off the road, down an embankment and rolled.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com