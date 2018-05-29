GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a rafter died in a Memorial Day accident on the Rogue River near Grants Pass.
KDRV reports dispatchers were alerted late in the afternoon that a woman had become trapped in the branches of a fallen tree.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 47-year-old Sharlene Wright. She had been wearing a life jacket.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Information from: KDRV-TV, http://www.kdrv.com/