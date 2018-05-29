GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a rafter died in a Memorial Day accident on the Rogue River near Grants Pass.

KDRV reports dispatchers were alerted late in the afternoon that a woman had become trapped in the branches of a fallen tree.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 47-year-old Sharlene Wright. She had been wearing a life jacket.

Information from: KDRV-TV, http://www.kdrv.com/