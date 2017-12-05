CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont continue to investigate a house fire that killed an elderly woman.
Officials say firefighters responded to the Chelsea home around 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the house had been completely destroyed by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
Officials recovered a woman’s remains in the home. Police tell WPTZ-TV they believe the victim is the homeowner, 86-year-old Alice Doyle.
Authorities say the fire doesn’t appear suspicious.
The woman’s cause of death is under investigation, pending an autopsy by the chief medical examiner.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.