Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont continue to investigate a house fire that killed an elderly woman.

Officials say firefighters responded to the Chelsea home around 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the house had been completely destroyed by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Officials recovered a woman’s remains in the home. Police tell WPTZ-TV they believe the victim is the homeowner, 86-year-old Alice Doyle.

Authorities say the fire doesn’t appear suspicious.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation, pending an autopsy by the chief medical examiner.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Associated Press