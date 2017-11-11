BALTIMORE (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in crashed into a parked tow truck.

Police said the accident happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2002 Kia Sorrento Police lost control of the car and crashed into the parked flat-bed truck.

The female passenger was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The male driver of the car ran away before police arrived. Police are attempting to find him and to notify the woman’s family.