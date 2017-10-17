ADDISON, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Maine woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Addison.

WABI-TV reports 42-year-old Trissa Donovan, of Harrington, and 37-year-old Mandy Kane were walking on a road in Addison Friday when they were hit from behind by a 23-year-old truck driver.

Donovan died from her injuries at an area hospital. Kane is expected to be OK.

Officials say the driver was distracted by her child in the car. She has been charged with driving to endanger and operating after suspension.

