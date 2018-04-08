PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman has died and four other people have been hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Philadelphia.

Police say the crash happened Sunday morning in the city’s Mayfair section.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 34-year-old man suffered a broken leg, and a 62-year-old man was hospitalized with a head injury. Authorities say both are in stable condition. Two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.