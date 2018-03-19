PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia has left a woman dead and two men wounded.

But it’s still not clear what sparked the shooting that occurred around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The two other victims remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition. A 42-year-old man was shot in his left foot, while a 60-year-old man was struck in his left arm.

The victims’ names and further details on the shooting have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.