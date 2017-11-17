KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A fire has destroyed an apartment building in Kingston, New Hampshire, in which a woman trapped on the second floor jumped into a police officer’s arms to safety.
Firefighters say five people were displaced by the fire Friday morning, which was fanned by high winds. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one was seriously injured.
Officials estimate the damage to the four-unit building at $1 million.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
