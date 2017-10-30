ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman has been injured in a crash involving three vehicles.
WMUR-TV reports police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on Monday in Rochester. Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Howard Clarke, of Farmington, collided at an intersection with an SUV driven by 42-year-old John Brown, of Milton. Authorities say the force from the collision pushed both vehicles into a car.
Corinne Brown, a passenger in John Brown’s vehicle, was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries that are not life-threating.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com