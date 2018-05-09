BERLIN (AP) — German police say a woman has been seriously injured on the A7 autobahn near the border with Denmark after someone threw a soccer ball-sized rock at her car from an overpass.
Police told the dpa news agency on Wednesday that the 58-year-old German woman was on the highway near Harrislee in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein when the rock was thrown through her windshield Tuesday night.
Police say the rock hit the woman and then rebounded back out of the vehicle.
She was able to pull over but suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
Police say earlier a rock was thrown at a truck from an overpass slightly farther south, but the driver was able to avoid it.
Further details weren’t immediately available.