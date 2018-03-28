ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted a woman whose DNA linked her to the attempted shooting of a state trooper.
The Sun Chronicle reports 49-year-old Julie Rabinowitz was indicted on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Tuesday additional charges of assault with attempt to murder and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon were dropped.
Authorities say Rabinowitz shot at the trooper as he was driving through Mansfield in 2015. The trooper was uninjured.
Investigators found a rifle and a hat near the scene, and Rabinowitz was arrested in February after investigators tied her to the shooting through DNA.
Prosecutors say she had given a DNA sample after her conviction for attacking her ex-husband with a hatchet.
The woman’s lawyer says she has mental health issues.
Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com