ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted a woman whose DNA linked her to the attempted shooting of a state trooper.

The Sun Chronicle reports 49-year-old Julie Rabinowitz was indicted on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Tuesday additional charges of assault with attempt to murder and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon were dropped.

Authorities say Rabinowitz shot at the trooper as he was driving through Mansfield in 2015. The trooper was uninjured.

Investigators found a rifle and a hat near the scene, and Rabinowitz was arrested in February after investigators tied her to the shooting through DNA.

Prosecutors say she had given a DNA sample after her conviction for attacking her ex-husband with a hatchet.

The woman’s lawyer says she has mental health issues.

